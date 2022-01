A handout from Zero Gravity Corporation shows the zero gravity aircraft. EFE/ Steve Boxall /Zero Gravity Corporation

A handout from Zero Gravity Corporation shows the zero gravity aircraft. EFE/ Zero Gravity Corporation

A handout from Zero Gravity Corporation shows passengers experiencing zero gravity. EFE/ Al Powers /Zero Gravity Corporation

Experiencing zero gravity no longer just for astronauts, billionaires

A United States company is offering frustrated astronauts and aspiring space tourists who do not have the wealth of billionaires Jeff Bezos or Richard Branson at their disposal an opportunity to experience zero gravity on board a modified Boeing 727.

A total of 28 people aboard Zero-G’s fully booked inaugural flight will feel temporarily freed from the Earth's gravitational pull for 30-second intervals after take off from Miami’s Opa Locka executive airport on January 29. EFE

lce/jt