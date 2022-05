An 18 May 2021 photo provided by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) that shows a plant cultivated in lunar soil being placed in a vial for later genetic analysis at a laboratory in Gainesville, Florida. EFE/ Tyler Jones / UF/IFAS/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A 14 May 2021 photo provided by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences that shows control plants grown in earthly soil (left) alongside other plants cultivated in small samples of lunar soil (after 16 days of growth) at a laboratory in Gainesville, Florida. EFE/ Tyler Jones / UF/IFAS/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A 28 April 2021 photograph provided by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences that shows Rob Ferl (left) and Anna-Lisa Paul as they observe some plants being grown in small samples of lunar soil and other control plants grown in earthly soil at their laboratory in Gainesville, Florida. EFE/ Tyler Jones / UF/IFAS/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES/MANDATORY CREDIT

Lunar farms will be a reality very soon and allow astronauts living in permanent bases on the Moon to enjoy the same high-quality fruits and vegetables they are accustomed to on Earth, US molecular biologist and horticulturist Anna-Lisa Paul told Efe via videoconference.

That expert led a team that last week announced a new breakthrough in efforts to grow plants in small samples of lunar soil brought back by three of the Apollo landing missions.