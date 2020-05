A surfer in his way to the sea on Piedra Playa beach, in the village of Cotillo, Fuerteventura island, Spain, 07 May 2020. EFE/ Carlos de Saa

Three women greet each other at the beach in Mogan, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 07 May 2020. EFE/ Angel Medina G.

Several residents work out on Piedra Playa beach, in the village of Cotillo, Fuerteventura island, Spain, 07 May 2020. EFE/ Carlos de Saa

Experts from Spain’s National Research Council said contagion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus through contact with water was "very unlikely" meaning aquatic activities in swimming pools and beaches did not pose an infection risk.

The news will no doubt be a welcome relief to the travel sector which has been hammered by the consequences of pandemic lockdowns.EFE-EPA

rc/ch/jt