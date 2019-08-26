A rhino caretaker Mohammed Doyo caresses one of two surviving female northern white rhinos, Najin, at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200km north of Nairobi, Kenya, 18 February 2015. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The world's last two northern white rhinos, nineteen-year-old Fatu (R) and thirty-year-old Najin (L), and a southern white rhino Tauwo, are fed by a caretaker in Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200km from Nairobi, Kenya, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

A handout photo made available by Ol Pejeta Conservacy shows ultrasound inspection during a procedure of harvesting eggs from a northern white rhino in Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200km from Nairobi, Kenya, 22 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JAN ZWILLING / OL PEJETA CONSERVANCY

Nineteen-year-old Fatu (L), one of the world's last two northern white rhinos, and a southern white rhino Tauwo (R) are fed by a caretaker in Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200km from Nairobi, Kenya, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

epa06615210 (FILE) - Forty three-year-old Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino on the planet, looks on at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200 kilometers north of Nairobi, Kenya, 03 May 2017 (reissued 20 March 2018). Ol Pejeta Conservancy, where Sudan and the world's last two female northern white rhinos live, announced on 20 March that forty five-year-old Sudan has died at the Conservancy on 19 March. Sudan was suffering from degenerative changes in muscles and bones combined with skin wounds so that the veterinary team had to make a decision to euthanize him, Ol Pejeta Conservancy said in a statement. With Sudan's death, the world is left with just two female nortthern whino rhinos. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A team of scientists that are in a race to save the northern white rhino from extinction announced on Monday that 7 out of 10 ovules that had been removed from the only two remaining females in the world had been successfully fertilized.

The ovules, which were taken from Najin and Fatu on Friday in Kenya in a what is being championed as a pioneer operation, were artificially inseminated with the frozen sperm of two males.

"We were surprised by the high rate of maturation achieved as we do not get such high rate (comparable to what we get with horse oocytes) with southern white rhino females in European zoos," Cesare Galli of Avantea who led the fertilization procedure said.

"The semen of Saut was very difficult to work with and to find three live sperms needed for the eggs of Najin we had to thaw two batches of semen.

"Now the injected oocytes are incubated and we need to wait to see if any viable embryo develop to the stage where it can be cryopreserved for later transfer," Galli added

In the extraction operation, carried out for the first time in history last Friday in the Kenyan reserve of Ol Pejeta (where the two females live), a total of 10 immature ovules were removed.

The maturation and fertilization, which was completed in an Italian laboratory in Cremona, were crucial steps to potentially obtain viable embryos that could then be transferred to surrogate mothers.

"This is the next critical step in hopefully creating viable embryos that can be frozen and then later on transferred to southern white rhino surrogate mothers," the Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement.

The surrogates will be southern white rhinoceros as experts concluded, after watching the two females attempt to mate on several occasions but with no resulting pregnancies, that Najin and Fatu would not be able to carry a pregnancy.

The inseminated ovules will now go through an incubation process and it is expected that around 10 September an update will be given on the state of the embryos and whether they have developed enough to be cryopreserved and subsequently transferred for pregnancy.

The unprecedented procedures are the result of years of research within the European Union-backed BioRescue program.

The project has been led by the Leibniz- IZW, Avantea, Dvur Králové Zoo, Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the KWS funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany.

Najin and Fatu, were transferred to Kenya from the Czech Republic in 2009 with two males, Suni and Sudan (who died in 2014 and 2018 respectively) but their sperm was frozen with the view that one they day it could be used with assisted reproduction techniques. EFE-EPA

