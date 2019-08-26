A team of scientists that are in a race to save the northern white rhino from extinction announced on Monday that 7 out of 10 ovules that had been removed from the only two remaining females in the world had been successfully fertilized.
The ovules, which were taken from Najin and Fatu on Friday in Kenya in a what is being championed as a pioneer operation, were artificially inseminated with the frozen sperm of two males.
"We were surprised by the high rate of maturation achieved as we do not get such high rate (comparable to what we get with horse oocytes) with southern white rhino females in European zoos," Cesare Galli of Avantea who led the fertilization procedure said.
"The semen of Saut was very difficult to work with and to find three live sperms needed for the eggs of Najin we had to thaw two batches of semen.
"Now the injected oocytes are incubated and we need to wait to see if any viable embryo develop to the stage where it can be cryopreserved for later transfer," Galli added
In the extraction operation, carried out for the first time in history last Friday in the Kenyan reserve of Ol Pejeta (where the two females live), a total of 10 immature ovules were removed.
The maturation and fertilization, which was completed in an Italian laboratory in Cremona, were crucial steps to potentially obtain viable embryos that could then be transferred to surrogate mothers.
"This is the next critical step in hopefully creating viable embryos that can be frozen and then later on transferred to southern white rhino surrogate mothers," the Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement.
The surrogates will be southern white rhinoceros as experts concluded, after watching the two females attempt to mate on several occasions but with no resulting pregnancies, that Najin and Fatu would not be able to carry a pregnancy.
The inseminated ovules will now go through an incubation process and it is expected that around 10 September an update will be given on the state of the embryos and whether they have developed enough to be cryopreserved and subsequently transferred for pregnancy.
The unprecedented procedures are the result of years of research within the European Union-backed BioRescue program.
The project has been led by the Leibniz- IZW, Avantea, Dvur Králové Zoo, Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the KWS funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany.
Najin and Fatu, were transferred to Kenya from the Czech Republic in 2009 with two males, Suni and Sudan (who died in 2014 and 2018 respectively) but their sperm was frozen with the view that one they day it could be used with assisted reproduction techniques. EFE-EPA
