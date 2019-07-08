Restorers working on a restoration of the Night Watch behind a glass wall in the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FREEK VAN DEN BERGH

Restorers working on a restoration of the Night Watch behind a glass wall in the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FREEK VAN DEN BERGH

Restorers working on a restoration of the Night Watch behind a glass wall in the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FREEK VAN DEN BERGH

Restorers working on a restoration of the Night Watch behind a glass wall in the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FREEK VAN DEN BERGH

A team of international experts has begun work Monday to restore "The Night Watch" by Dutch painter Rembrandt, a process that visitors to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam can witness live.

The restoration is the greatest investigation into the 1642 masterpiece to date, the museum’s director Taco Dibbits said during the presentation of the start of the task.

Over the course of at least six months, advanced techniques such as artificial intelligence, x-ray scanning methods and a magnifying glass that multiplies vision by 10 will be employed in order to first study and examine every aspect of this historic painting and then being restoring the areas that require it.

The process will involve taking 12,500 high-resolution photographs in order to create a 3D image of the artwork.

Members of the public can watch the team of about 20 restorers, art historians, data scientists and photographs working within a glass box, putting them seven meters away from the artwork.

The restoration is also being streamed live on the museum’s website so that those who are unable to visit in person don’t miss out on the action.

“The Night Watch” has undergone 25 restorations but this one is considered the biggest.

Experts believe that the paint has gotten darker over time.

The museum said in a statement that the extensive study of the work would revolve around understanding the original painting process, the materials and techniques used by Rembrandt, the impact of past treatments and the more recent interventions, as well as aging, degradation and the painting’s future.

The painting will be removed from its frame and placed on a specially-designed easel used for these tasks during the duration of the investigative phase.

The piece is one of the world’s most famous artworks and is admired by over two million visitors every year. EFE-EPA

ir-cm/sh/ch