Protesters block a segment of the Panamericana Sur highway in Pisco, Peru, on 2 December 2020. EFE/Paolo Aguilar/File

While each of the 118 social conflicts catalogued by the Peruvian government over the last 18 months had its own causes and characteristics, a careful observer can discern commonalities.

Disputes related to resource extraction lay at the heart of many of those conflicts and the virtual disappearance of organizations capable of acting as mediators and conciliators has allowed minor quarrels to grow into major ones.

Sixty percent of the conflicts were connected to mining, which accounts for 10 percent of Peruvian gross domestic product.