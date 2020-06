Track marshals (front) discuss as mechanics prepare the race cars in the grid for the restart of the 2014 British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone race track, Northamptonshire, Britain, 6 July 2014. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula 1 announced on Tuesday eight races to launch the revised 2020 calendar after the World Championship was put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the past weeks we have been working tirelessly with all our partners, the FIA and the teams to create a revised opening 2020 calendar allowing us to restart racing in the safest possible way,” Chase Carey, chairman and CEO of Formula 1, said. EFE-EPA

lsl/ch