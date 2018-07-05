Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns to Thomas Fabbiano of Italy in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Thomas Fabbiano of Italy (R) at the net with Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland whom he defeated in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Thomas Fabbiano of Italy celebrates his win over Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano on Thursday knocked out former world No. 3 Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) to book a place in the third round of Wimbledon, equaling his best run ever in a Grand Slam tournament.

The match was played over two days, as rain and nightfall forced the encounter to be suspended on Wednesday while the Italian, world No. 133, was trailing 5-6 in the third set and on serve.

When the match was resumed, Fabbiano held serve and managed to clinch the third set tie-break, earning his first career win over Wawrinka, who struggled to regain form.

The three-time Grand champion Wawrinka, currently world No. 224, missed the later part of the last season due to a knee injury that required surgery.

Next up for Fabbiano, who had reached the 2017 US Open third round, will be Stefano Tsitsipas of Greece, who defeated United States' Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.