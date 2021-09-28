Cesc Fabregas talks to EFE at the new Monaco training center, located on the outskirts of the Principalityn. EFE / Antonio Torres del Cerro

At the tail end of a glittering professional career, Cesc Fábregas, one of the best European midfielders this century, is now a role model for the youngsters at AS Monaco. But as his playing career winds down, he is keeping one eye on his future after he hangs up his boots.

“(In five years) I see myself coaching. I want to do it at the highest level,” the 34-year-old told Efe during an interview at the Ligue 1 club’s new training center, located on the outskirts of the luxurious city-state.

A product of FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy and winner of the World Cup and European Championships with Spain, the former Arsenal and Chelsea star discussed Barça’s current challenges, his friend Lionel Messi’s arrival at Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain and his role at AS Monaco. EFE