A member of After Dark group, 23-year-old Abdullah Bayat, performs at their studio in Mosul city, northern Iraq, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/GAILAN HAJI

Member of After Dark group, 27-year-old Omar Akram, performs at their studio in Mosul city, northern Iraq, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/GAILAN HAJI

Members of After Dark group, 22-year-old (L) Hakam Akram and 19-year-old Ahmad Al Abbasy perform at their studio in Mosul city, northern Iraq, 10 December 2019 (issued on 18 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GAILAN HAJI

A members of After Dark group, 26-year-old Mohamed Oussama, performs at their studio in Mosul city, northern Iraq, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/GAILAN HAJI

Protesters pushing for sweeping changes in several Middle Eastern nations are finding a revolutionary expression in a decades-old Italian music classic.

In cities across the region, some protesters putting on red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks have invoked the Italian anti-fascist resistance anthem Bella Ciao.