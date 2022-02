Dr. Malalai Faizi, newly appointed head of Malalai National And Specialized Hospital catering to maternity needs of Afghan women, attends to the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 February 2022 (issued 10 February 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Dr. Malalai Faizi, newly appointed head of Malalai National And Specialized Hospital catering to maternity needs of Afghan women, attends to a patient in Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 February 2022 (issued 10 February 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A nurse attends to a child who was born prematurely at a nursery of Malalai National And Specialized Hospital catering to maternity needs of Afghan women, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 February 2022 (issued 10 February 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

An Afghan nurse attends to newborn babies at Malalai National And Specialized Hospital catering to maternity needs of Afghan women, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 February 2022 (issued 10 February 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The Taliban government must do more to facilitate education and jobs for Afghan women for the overall development of the crisis-wracked country, says Malalai Faizi, the head of one of the busiest maternity hospitals in Kabul.

Faizi is the first woman the Taliban appointed on Feb.1 as the head of a public institution since they seized power in Kabul on Aug.15 last year. EFE

