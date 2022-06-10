The war has disrupted everything in Ukraine, including the job market, forcing many to adapt to their new circumstances, like the owners of a garment factory who have turned to producing uniforms, bullet proof vests and combat gear.

Around 90% of the 50 employees of the factory in Kryvyi Rih, in southeastern Ukraine, are women, managers Victoria and Konstyantyr, who prefer not to share their full names, tell Efe.

“Mothers, sisters and wives of soldiers ask what they need on the front line. It’s their relatives who conduct the quality control” of our products, Konstyantyr adds.

(...)