A visitor looks at works by French painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec displayed as part of the 'Toulouse-Lautrec Resolutely Modern' exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Without mocking, stigmatizing or condemning those he portrayed, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec managed to go down in art history as a decidedly modern man thanks to his depictions of Paris at the end of the 19th century, which have now gone on display at the Grand Palais.

"The modernity of Toulouse-Lautrec is in turn a revolution in the forms, in the invention of a radical and dynamic painting, frugal in resources but effective in the visual, and revolutionary in the subjects and customs," said Stéphane Guégan, the curator of the exhibition "Toulouse-Lautrec, Resolutely Modern."