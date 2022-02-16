Shahnawaz Sofi, owner of SS Carpets, displays a piece of carpet featuring Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (L) and Sheikh Zayed the founding father of the UAE, inside his showroom in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 16 February 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir have launched a QR Code based mechanism for the certification and labeling of handmade carpets of the region, which are famous across the world for their rare craftsmanship and quality.

According to government officials, the QR-code system - based on a scannable barcode that can be easily read by digital devices such as smartphones - is the first of its kind in India and will assure customers of getting authentic Kashmiri carpets and not being cheated by fake but similar material.

(...)