Relatives and friends receive the coffins of the murdered migrants who arrived in Comitancillo, Guatemala, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Relatives mourn at the coffin of a repatriated family member at La Aurora International Airport, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Friends and relatives of the murdered migrants cry as they receive the bodies of their loved ones, in Comitancillo, Guatemala 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A Christian mariachi sings at the wake of Elfego Roliberto Miranda, one of the 16 Guatemalan migrants who died in Tamaulipas, Mexico, in Comitancillo, Guatemala 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Seven weeks ago the relatives of 16 Guatemalan migrants from Comitancillo received calls and messages alerting them to a car accident near the Mexico-United States border.

The "accident" was actually a massacre in the town of Santa Anita, where 19 people were shot and incinerated. Sixteen of the dead were Guatemalan. EFE-EPA