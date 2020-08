People gather for a vigil and a 'March for the Dead' for victims of the coronavirus pandemic, in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 21 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People gather for a vigil and a 'March for the Dead' for victims of the coronavirus pandemic, in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 21 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Families of coronavirus victims 'March for the Dead' against US government

Hundreds of people from the families of coronavirus victims gathered on Friday in Brooklyn to attend the "March for the Dead" and mourn the loss of over 175,000 Americans to the pandemic under President Donald Trump's administration.

“(Some) 175,000 have died of Covid-19. Trump is responsible for every single death.” the organizers of the march said in a Facebook post, streaming the event live on social media. EFE-EPA