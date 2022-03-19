Relatives and civil rights activists hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the disappearances of their loved ones, in front of the Court of Appeal premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Disabled, elderly Sri Lankans hold portraits of relatives who forcibly disappeared, during a protest held on Valentine's Day demanding an investigation into disappearances of loved ones, at the public park in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 February, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A. Jiffriya has barely missed a single protest by relatives of the victims of forced disappearances since her son vanished without trace 13 years ago, making up one of the thousands of cases in Sri Lanka that the government promised to look into.

Recently, the country's authorities announced measures that include compensation and official certificates of death or disappearance.

However, these have been met with the skepticism of families accustomed to institutional apathy as they continue to demand justice following the end of the civil war between the army and the Tamil guerrillas during 1983-2009. EFE