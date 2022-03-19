A. Jiffriya has barely missed a single protest by relatives of the victims of forced disappearances since her son vanished without trace 13 years ago, making up one of the thousands of cases in Sri Lanka that the government promised to look into.
Recently, the country's authorities announced measures that include compensation and official certificates of death or disappearance.
However, these have been met with the skepticism of families accustomed to institutional apathy as they continue to demand justice following the end of the civil war between the army and the Tamil guerrillas during 1983-2009. EFE