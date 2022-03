Gert Kuiper (c), brother of the Dutch journalist Jan Kuiper, assassinated in El Salvador in 1982, at a press conference, in San Salvador (El Salvador), on March 18, 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Gert Kuiper and Sonja ter Laag, relatives of the Dutch journalists Jan Kuiper and Hans ter Laag, assassinated in El Salvador in 1982, talk after a press conference, in San Salvador (El Salvador), March 18, 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Relatives of the four Dutch journalists murdered in El Salvador during the internal armed conflict visited the place where the army allegedly committed the massacre four decades ago.

On March 17, 1982, a group of armed forces ambushed the four Dutch in an arid area in Santa Rita, 75 km from the capital San Salvador.

Jan Albert Hootsen, a Dutch journalist closely following the case, said 25 soldiers were at the place since 5 in the morning on that day when they ambushed the journalists. EFE