The wall delimiting the border between the US and Mexico stretches on the hills and into the Pacific Ocean next to San Diego, California, USA, 03 July 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Birds fly over a section of the recently renovated US-Mexico border wall, in Calexico, California, USA, on 26 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MUANG

A family on the US-Mexican border is standing against the building of the Trump Wall that would wreck churches and cemeteries that house the remains of their ancestors.

"The wall is not necessary," Ramiro Ramírez, who is fighting against President Donald Trump's policy to build a wall on the US border with Mexico, told Efe. EFE-EPA