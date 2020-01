View of the mural by urban artist Mario Ramirez and portrait specialist Jules Muck to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, at a wall in the Pickford market, at the corner of Pickford streets and Vineyard Avenue in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 January 2020. EFE/IVAN MEJIA

Fans held a Tuesday vigil for United States basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in front of a mural of two after they died in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

Mexican-American Mario Ramirez and graffiti and street art specialist Jule Muck – also known as Muckrock – began working on a massive mural of the former Los Angeles Lakers great and his 13-year-old daughter, a talented player in her own right, on the day of their death. EFE-EPA