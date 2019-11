Models display Thai silk creations with a painting by Cuba designer Oscar de la Portilla during the International Thai Silk Fashion Week 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Shoppers walk past Thai silk creations on display by some of participating designers during the International Thai Silk Fashion Week 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The success story that is the prized status of handwoven Thai silk in the world of haute couture is the unlikely tale of a stylish queen and a former American spy-turned-textile mogul, of a crowd-pleasing Broadway musical and the last-minute preservation of an almost-extinct millenary tradition.

“Much of Thai silk fabric is one-of-a-kind and will never be woven again,” Jeff Gallagher, an American expert in Thailand's sericulture tradition, told EFE. EFE-EPA