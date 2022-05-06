Two women check donated clothes in the wardrobe set up at a shelter in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia. EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

A group of people wait their turn outside a humanitarian center to receive aid in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia.

An injured woman walks after arriving on a bus which brought evacuated people from the steel plant Azovstal, Mariupol city and the surrounding areas, at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. Around 100 civilians were evacuated from the steel plant, the last Ukrainian-controlled area in the southern port city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian officials. Thousands of people who were still in Mariupol and other areas in South Ukraine occupied by the Russian army waited to be evacuated to Ukraine's controlled area by buses and their own cars.

Marina and Olena, who fled their home in Mariupol, have been staying in a shelter set up by a charity in the basement of a factory in Zaporizhzhya since arriving two days ago.

They are part of 250,000 people who have fled areas near the front lines to come to the relative safety of Zaporizhzhya. Some 150,000 remain in shelters, hotels or private homes that will house them until they decide to return home, stay in the city or head west.

Marina and Olena now have access to a bed, electricity, food, the internet, water and other basic necessities that they could not get in Mariupol, the devastated southern Ukrainian city where they lived underground since the start of the war, emerging only to collect water or food from an abandoned food store.

