Marina and Olena, who fled their home in Mariupol, have been staying in a shelter set up by a charity in the basement of a factory in Zaporizhzhya since arriving two days ago.
They are part of 250,000 people who have fled areas near the front lines to come to the relative safety of Zaporizhzhya. Some 150,000 remain in shelters, hotels or private homes that will house them until they decide to return home, stay in the city or head west.
Marina and Olena now have access to a bed, electricity, food, the internet, water and other basic necessities that they could not get in Mariupol, the devastated southern Ukrainian city where they lived underground since the start of the war, emerging only to collect water or food from an abandoned food store.
(...)