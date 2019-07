A farmer covers himself with a plastic sheet as he works in a paddy field during a monsoon rainfall in Nuwakot village, Nepal, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Farmers in Nepal have taken to the paddy fields regardless of the monsoon rains typical of this time of year. They wore protective “ghoom” over-garments in a bid to stay dry as they planted rice in Nuwakot village. Paddy plantation in Nepal has been severely affected this year owing to a lack of rainfall.

A visual story by epa’s Narendra Shrestha