Market operators from Onahama prepare fish for sale as fishermen are still trying to recover production levels to that prior to the 2011 nuclear catastrophe, in Fukushima, Japan, Jan. 22, 2020 (issued Jan. 23, 2020). EFE/AGUSTIN DE GRACIA

Strawberries at a cooperative in the town of Ono, where farmers are struggling to convince the public that their products are no longer contaminated from the nuclear disaster in 2011, in Fukushima, Japan, Jan. 21, 2020 (issued Jan. 23, 2020). EFE/AGUSTIN DE GRACIA

The farmers and fishermen of Japan's Fukushima region are slowly regaining their production rate nine years after the deadly nuclear accident in 2011, and believe that things could return to normal with time and patience.

"It will happen gradually. We have to be patient," said Koichi Aoki, director of the Hydroponic Producers' Association in Ono, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the Daiichi nuclear reactor, the site of the 2011 nuclear disaster. EFE-EPA