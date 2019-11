Moldes take to the catwalk during a fashion parade called Sports Leyends held in Havana, Cuba on 22 November 2019. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Preparations of the fashion parade called Sports Leyends held in Havana, Cuba on 22 November 2019. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban sports leyend Regla Torres, takes to the catwalk during a fashion parade called Sports Leyends held in Havana, Cuba on 22 November 2019. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban sports leyend Javier Sotomayor takes to the catwalk during a fashion parade called Sports Leyends held in Havana, Cuba on 22 November 2019. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa