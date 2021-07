Fear, trauma: the cost of being a journalist under Myanmar’s military junta

Faced with the constant danger of being detained or even tortured, Myanmar journalists live in a state of stress and trauma under the military junta that has governed since the Feb. 1 coup.

"I feel depressed, stressed and mentally exhausted after the violence and difficulties," Kaung, a Myanmar photojournalist who has covered the anti-coup protests violently repressed by Myanmar forces, told EFE.EFE

