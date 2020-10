Chinese soldiers stand guard as tourists visit Badaling Great Wall amid the coronavirus pandemic on the National Day, in Beijing, China, 01 October 2020. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

For Jiang, who is about to start her vacation week, the only annoyance from the coronavirus pandemic is having to wear a mask.

For the rest - she rest without taking her eyes off her mobile - she has no fear, since China has gone 46 consecutive days without registering a single local contagion. EFE-EPA

jt/lds