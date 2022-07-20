Protesters shout slogans during a protest against the acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 19 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Protesters carry an effigy of acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe as they shout slogans during a protest in front of the president's secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 19 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Protesters try to burn an effigy of acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe during a protest in front of the president's secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 19 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Protesters carry an effigy of acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe as they shout slogans during a protest in front of the president's secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 19 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Unbridled inflation, dwindling currency value, and soaring energy prices are just a few of the elements of Sri Lanka's deep economic crisis that have other Asian countries concerned.

The crisis in Sri Lanka stemmed from certain factors like poor economic management, a double blow to the tourism sector from the pandemic and terrorism, and flawed agricultural policy.

It resulted in a shortage of essential supplies and fuel across the island nation, sparking months of protests that finally brought down the powerful Rajapaksa dynasty, including the president, prime minister, and cabinet ministers. EFE