The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, told the US House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services on 2 March 2022 that he will support an interest rate hike of 25 basis points at this month's meeting of the central bank's monetary policy-making body. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, told the US House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services on 2 March 2022 that he will support an interest rate hike of 25 basis points at this month's meeting of the central bank's monetary policy-making body. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve said Wednesday he will support an interest rate hike of 25 basis points at this month's meeting of the central bank's monetary policy-making body.

Jerome Powell made those remarks to the US House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services, saying he continues to support tighter credit conditions despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.