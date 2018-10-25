Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff hits a forehand during his round-of-16 match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a backhand during his round-of-16 match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during their round-of-16 match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Top-seeded Roger Federer advanced to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors with a 6-3, 7-5 victory here Thursday over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Swiss great, an eight-time winner of his hometown event, needed just over an hour to clinch victory over his 52nd-ranked opponent at this late-season hard-court tournament.

The key stat of the match was points won on second serve, with Federer capturing 64 percent of those points and Struff only 32 percent.

Federer did not have his best serving day, committing five double faults and getting broken once in the first set to fall behind 2-1.

But he made up for those stumbles by earning three breaks of Struff's serve - two in the first set and the other in the 11th game of the second set when the German committed a costly double fault.

The world No. 3 served out the contest in the ensuing game, wrapping up the victory with a routine forehand winner near the net on match point.

Federer, winner of a record 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, will next take on either Frenchman Gilles Simon or Latvia's Ernests Gulbis in Friday's quarter-finals.

In other round-of-16 action Thursday, second-seeded German Alexander Zverev cruised past Australian qualifer Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4 and fourth-seeded Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas routed Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-1.

Seventh-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev defeated Italy's Andreas Seppi 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 and eighth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut rallied for a 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-3 victory over Serbian lucky loser Dusan Lajovic.