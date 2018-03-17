Swiss world No. 1 Roger Federer (right) shakes hands with Borna Coric after winning their semi-final match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Croatia's Borna Coric in action against Swiss world No. 1 Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Swiss world No. 1 Roger Federer reacts after winning a point during his semi-final match against Croatia's Borna Coric at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Swiss world No. 1 Roger Federer faced much more resistance than expected here Saturday afternoon against Croatian rising star Borna Coric, but he managed to pull out a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open.

With the win, Federer extended his undefeated run to start the season to a personal-best 17 matches, bettering his 16-0 start to the 2006 campaign.

But the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who ranks second on the ATP World Tour in percentage of service games won, had to dig deep on a day he had his serve broken on four occasions.

The match started as expected with Federer racing through his service games, but the 21-year-old Coric was nearly as solid on serve and then seized his chance to break Federer in the 11th game before clinching the first set a game later.

Coric then looked on his way to a shocking upset when he broke serve and marched out to a 4-2 lead in the second set, taking advantage of some loose errors by the world No. 1 at the net and baseline but also raising his own level as the match wore on.

Federer, however, abruptly seized control toward the end of the second set, winning four games in a row to force the decider.

Neither player was able to control his service games in the third set, but the 36-year-old Swiss used his experience and variety to break the Croatian's serve three times.

The last of those service breaks came in the final game when Coric sent a backhand wide on match point.

Federer will next take on either Argentine world No. 8 Juan Martin del Potro or Canadian world No. 38 Milos Raonic in Sunday's final.