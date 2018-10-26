Roger Federer of Switzerland prepares to hit a forehand during his quarter-final match against France's Gilles Simon at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 26 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Gilles Simon of France hits a forehand during his quarter-final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 26 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Gilles Simon of France at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 26 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Top-seeded Roger Federer edged Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 6-4 here Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors, a hard-court ATP tournament.

Federer, an eight-time winner of his hometown event, was far from his best but managed to come back from a break down to win the first set in a tiebreaker.

After dropping the second set, the world No. 3 grabbed a break of serve early in the decider only to hand it back with a sloppy service game of his own.

But with Simon serving at 4-5, the Swiss great broke the Frenchman's serve for the fifth time in the match to secure the victory in two hours and 34 minutes.

Despite the win, Federer will be displeased with himself for dropping his own serve on five occasions, including three times in the second set.

Next up in Saturday's semi-finals for Federer will be the winner of Friday's last quarter-final match - either Greek world No. 16 Stefanos Tsitsipas or Russian world No. 20 Daniil Medvedev.

The 20-year-old Tsitsipas and the 22-year-old Medvedev are two of the most promising young players on the ATP Tour.

Another of men's tennis' brightest young talents, German second seed and world No. 5 Alexander Zverev, will square off in Saturday's first semi-final against 93rd-ranked Romanian qualifier Marius Copil.

On Friday, Zverev defeated eighth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 6-3 and Copil edged American wildcard Taylor Fritz 7-6 (8-6), 7-5.