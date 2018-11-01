Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his third-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON



Roger Federer continued his strong late-season form with a 6-4, 6-3 round-of-16 victory Thursday night over Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Paris Masters, an indoor hard-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.

The 37-year-old Federer, who is fresh off winning title No. 9 at his hometown event, the Swiss Indoors in Basel, was not at his most sublime level but still had too many weapons for his 14th-ranked opponent.

The Swiss world No. 3 was a bit out of sync in the first set, putting just 36 percent of his first serves in play and getting broken in the sixth game when Fognini struck a backhand on the line.

Even so, he clinched the first set a few games later and then managed to avoid dropping serve in the second set, although he did have to save two break points in the ninth game.

Federer, who is seeking his 100th ATP Tour title this week, wrapped up the routine victory in just one hour and 13 minutes when he broke Fognini's serve for the fourth time in the match in the final game.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who secured the victory when Fognini double-faulted on match point, will square off in Friday night's last quarter-final against Japan's Kei Nishikori.

The 11th-ranked Nishikori avenged his loss to Kevin Anderson in the final of last week's hard-court event in Vienna by defeating the big-serving South African 6-4, 6-4 winner in Thursday's round of 16.