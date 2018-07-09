Switzerland's Roger Federer, world No. 2, qualified for Wimbledon's last-eight round for the 16th time in his career on Monday after beating world No. 26 Adrian Mannarino of France 6-0, 7-5, 6-4.
The eight-time Wimbledon champion took one hour and 45 minutes to secure his 53rd Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, a feat no other player has equaled.
"I had a quiet weekend, because you just do not know how busy this second week is going to be," the 36-year-old Wimbledon top seed said.
Federer fired 12 aces and 44 winners, in comparison to Mannarino's six and 18, respectively.
In the last-8 round, Federer is set to take on the winner of the match between Gael Monfils of France, world No. 44, and Kevin Anderson of South Africa, world No. 8.