Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after beating Adrian Mannarino of France in their fourth round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Adrian Mannarino of France serves to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns to Adrian Mannarino of France during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Switzerland's Roger Federer, world No. 2, qualified for Wimbledon's last-eight round for the 16th time in his career on Monday after beating world No. 26 Adrian Mannarino of France 6-0, 7-5, 6-4.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion took one hour and 45 minutes to secure his 53rd Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, a feat no other player has equaled.

"I had a quiet weekend, because you just do not know how busy this second week is going to be," the 36-year-old Wimbledon top seed said.

Federer fired 12 aces and 44 winners, in comparison to Mannarino's six and 18, respectively.

In the last-8 round, Federer is set to take on the winner of the match between Gael Monfils of France, world No. 44, and Kevin Anderson of South Africa, world No. 8.