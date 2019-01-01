A general view of play during the men's singles match between Roger Federer (up) of Switzerland and Frances Tiafoe (front) of the US on day 4 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Frances Tiafoe of the USA in action during the men's singles match between the USA and Switzerland on day 4 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during the men's singles match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Frances Tiafoe of the USA on day 4 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Switzerland's Roger Federer on Tuesday defeated Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-4 6-1 in a duel between the USA and Switzerland, maintaining a lead for his country in their Hopman Cup Group.

The Swiss player, world No. 3, took just 58 minutes to beat his American opponent, who had previously suffered three defeats against Federer.

Federer's victory will motivate his compatriot Belinda Bencic to go for the second point in Group B in her upcoming match against American Serena Williams.

Bencic and Federer, who beat Great Britain on the first day, will play in mixed doubles against Serena and Tiafoe in the match that will complete this round of the tournament held at Perth Arena, Australia.

The winners of Group A and B are set to meet in the final on Jan. 5.