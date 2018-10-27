Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semi-final match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 27 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Fans cheer during the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 27 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 27 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Swiss great Roger Federer brushed aside promising Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Swiss Indoors, an ATP hard-court event.

The 37-year-old Federer, an eight-time winner of his hometown tournament, needed less than 65 minutes to defeat his 20th-ranked opponent.

The Swiss world No. 3's return game was the story of Saturday's second semi-final, as he easily handled the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Russian's big first serve en route to four service breaks.

For the match, Medvedev had just one ace and won only 48 percent of his first-serve points.

Federer also was much more solid on serve than he was on Friday. After dropping serve five times in a narrow three-set victory over French veteran Gilles Simon in the quarter-finals, he was only broken once by the 22-year-old Medvedev.

The Swiss will seek his ninth Swiss Indoors title on Sunday against Romanian qualifier and surprise finalist Marius Copil, who stunned second-seeded German Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 in Saturday's first semi-final.