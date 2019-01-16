Roger Federer of Switzerland gestures while in action against Daniel Evans of Britain during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Daniel Evans of Britain in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spectators hold up a sign during the match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Daniel Evans of Britain on day three of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roger Federer (L) of Switzerland and Daniel Evans (R) of Britain meet at the net after their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Two-time defending champion Roger Federer overpowered British qualifier Dan Evans in a hard-fought game on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The Swiss player, a winner of 20 major singles titles and six-time Australian Open champion, beat his opponent 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-3.

"I think I couldn't pull away early in the match," Federer admitted after the game.

"Always helps if you sneak a quick break. I might have had that midway through the second set but I think he played very well, to his credit ... In the beginning, a bit of the day session, bit of the breeze, and him playing well," he added.

Evans, who had made it to the fourth round at the Australian Open two years ago, put up a hard fight, pushing the opening two sets to tie breaks.

“I've seen him play some really good matches over the years. I see why he can cause difficulties to players. He was feeling it today, I thought. He was very sort of cat and mouse,” Federer said of his opponent.

Federer dominated the second-set tie break and wrapped up the match, booking himself a spot in the third round against Taylor Fritz, who defeated 30th seed Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-7(8-10), 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5).