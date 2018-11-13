Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts after losing a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during an ATP Finals tennis match at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Switzerland's Roger Federer hit a backhand during his match at the ATP Finals against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) following his straight set win over Austria's Dominic Thiem (L) during an ATP Finals tennis match at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Swiss great Roger Federer bounced back quickly from a disappointing loss at the ATP Finals, brushing aside Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-3 here Tuesday night to keep his hopes alive at this elite, year-end event.

Two days after a surprising 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 loss Sunday to Japan's Kei Nishikori in his first match in Group Lleyton Hewitt, the third-ranked Federer came out on court at the O2 Arena eager to get back on track and quickly asserted his superiority.

Thiem, the 2018 French Open runner-up, seemed overwhelmed by the occasion and by the opportunity to hand Federer a second loss that would have bounced him out of this tournament at the round-robin phase for the first time since 2008.

The Austrian made far too many unforced errors (34 in total), including botched easy volleys close the net. He also rarely made any impression with his signature weapon - the one-handed backhand.

Federer snagged his first service break in the third game of the match and never looked back.

A big key for the Swiss was his play on serve, as he did not face a single break point during the one-hour, seven-minute match and won 86 percent of his first-serve points and 81 percent of his second-serve points.

Thiem, who also was broken in the seventh game of the first set and the first and last games of the second set, won a respectable 50 percent of his second-serve points but just 56 percent of his first-serve points.

Earlier Tuesday, big-serving South African Kevin Anderson trounced Nishikori 6-0, 6-1.

The two semi-finalists from Group Lleyton Hewitt will be determined on Thursday.