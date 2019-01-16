Roger Federer of Switzerland defeating Daniel Evans of Britain during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Daniel Evans of Britain during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

World number three Roger Federer said that Germany's Alexander Zverev, the winner of the ATP Finals in London, could win one of the four Grand Slam titles of this season.

"I think also with Sascha holding the World Tour Finals, I think it's fair to say that even though he has not ripped through those slams yet, he will go deep this year definitely at one of them," the Swiss, who is set to play United States' Taylor Fritz in the next round, said.

The former number one also added that along with him, Spain's Rafael Nadal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic are favorites to win the tournament because of their experience.

"I think we know how to win slams, Novak, Rafa, myself. I mean, Rafa has to be the No. 1 favorite; I don't care how he feels, before the French. Novak is always a favorite on the hard courts, basically any court of his feeling, 100 percent, if he plays like last year," he said.

"Maybe just because of the amount of titles I have at Wimbledon and other places, maybe also have to put me in the mix every time, as well," he added.

Federer had defeated Daniel Evans 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-3 in the second round earlier in the day.