Filip Krajinovic of Serbia reacts during the men's second round singles match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Serbia's Filip Krajinovic knocked Spain's Feliciano Lopez out of the China Open on Wednesday with a straight sets victory.

The world number 36 beat Lopez, ranked 71st, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Krajinovic handed the Spaniard the loss despite Lopez hitting 12 aces, eight more than the Serb.

Lopez challenged throughout the first set, and even broke Krajinovic's serve in the second, but ultimately succumbed thanks the Serb's ruthless finishing, which saw him take four consecutive games to close out the match.

Krajinovic advances to the quarterfinal where he will face either Juan Martin Del Potro or Karen Khachanov.