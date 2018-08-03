Spanish Princess Elena (L), sister of King Felipe VI, is seen on board the 'Titia' from the classic Six Metre racing category in which she competes at the 37th King's Cup sailing competition in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Aug 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/BALLESTEROS

A handout photo released by regatta sponsor Mapfre shows Spanish Formula One pilot Carlos Sainz of Renault (R) as he sails on board of the VO65 Mapfre during the second day of the King's Cup regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, eastern Spain, July31, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ugo Fonolla

A handout photo released by regatta sponsor Mapfre shows participants in action during the fourth day of the King's Cup regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, eastern Spain, Aug 2, 2018. The sailing regatta runs in Mallorca from July 30 to Aug 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/Nico Martinez

King Felipe VI of Spain (C) competes on board 'Aifos 500' in the Swan 50 category during the 37th edition of the King's Cup sailing competition in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Aug 3, 2018.EFE- EPA/BALLESTEROS

The King of Spain Felipe VI on Friday prepared to compete in the Bay of Palma on board the royal yacht, Aifos 500.

The Spanish Navy sailing yacht, on a three-year loan from its Finnish shipbuilder, is currently sixth in the Swan 50 category.

Some of the regatta's competing crews, in the wake of last nights glitzy and glamorous Owners Party at the Palma Yachting club, were seen this morning gently re-composing themselves after the exclusive, swanky, socialite fling.

To date, King Felipe VI has raced five days running in the sailing cup that bears his name and also attended last Sunday's sea-trials, the only chance he had to train with his naval crew.

This morning, Don Felipe did not embark on the Aifos 500 at its Real Club Nautico de Palma (RCNP) mooring, instead, he took an auxiliary boat directly from the naval base of Porto Pi, close to the Royal Palace of Marivent, straight to the Palma Bay race area, organizers told EFE.

In the Swan 50 classification table, the Spanish Navy's Royal yacht stands in sixth place out of ten competitors, which may cast a cloud on the King's chances of securing a royal victory.

The King's sister, Infanta Elena, who yesterday raced on board the six-meter "Titia," in the international 6-meter class (6M) category and finished in second place, is due to board one of the organization's vessels to watch Friday's regattas.

Later on Friday, Felipe and his mother Doña Sofia are to host the traditional royal reception at the Palacio de la Almudaina along with selected members of the Balearic island's A-list.