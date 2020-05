Senegalese philosopher, economist, musician and writer Felwine Sarr during an interview with Efe in Dakar, 19 December 2019. EFE/María Rodríguez

Senegalese philosopher, economist, musician and writer Felwine Sarr believes the pandemic has put time back at our disposal but that we feel unable to escape "overactivity" in our daily routines.

The scholar, known for his book Afrotopia, criticised the World Health Organization for asking Africa to wake up to the coronavirus crisis instead of directing the advice at western Europe, which "was asleep".