Environmentalist at the Miguel Hernández University Eva Graciá poses with a couple of Greek tortoises (Testudo Graeca), whose female can store the sperm of one or several males for at least four years in optimal conditions, Elche, Alicante, Spain, 9 February 2010. EFE/MORELL

The key evolutionary feature that explains the survival of the Greek tortoise is the female's ability to store male sperm for at least four years.

Compared to the lifespan of human sperm which is just a few days, the Greek tortoise (Testudo graeca) has an internal organ (spermatheca) that preserves semen in optimal conditions for up to 48 months.