Beirut (Lebanon), 30/11/2019.- Malak Alaywe Herz, the woman who became an icon of the Lebanese uprising when she kicked a minister's bodyguard, looks on during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon, 30 November 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Malak Alaywe Herz, the woman who became an icon of the Lebanese uprising when she kicked a minister's bodyguard has given up on her country.

A kick in between the legs of an armed bodyguard of the Lebanese Education Minister Akram Chehayeb made her a symbol of the rebel spirit of the uprising, which erupted on 17 October.