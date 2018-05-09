Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Oct. 5, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary English Premier League coach, was moved out of the intensive care unit at Manchester's Salford Royal on Wednesday afternoon, Manchester United said.

"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient. His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery," the club said in a Twitter post.

The 76-year-old Ferguson, who coached Manchester United for 26 years and is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer coaches of all time, underwent emergency surgery Saturday for a brain hemorrhage.

Ferguson is conscious and can speak, media reports said.

The Scotsman, who took the helm at Old Trafford in November 1986, led the Manchester club to 38 titles, highlighted by two Champions League crowns, 13 Premier League trophies and five FA Cups.

Ferguson became the longest-serving manager in the storied club's history in 2010 and ended his career in story-book fashion by winning one final English-league title in 2012-2013 (its 13th in 21 seasons).

Ferguson last visited Old Trafford on April 29, when he presented Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, who is stepping down when the season ends, a plaque recognizing his accomplishments.