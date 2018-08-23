Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren (L) and Spanish F1 driver Carlos Sainz of Renault (R) during a press conference at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, on Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates after the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone race track in Northamptonshire, Britain, on June 30, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren on Thursday said he would prefer to quit racing when he felt ready and strong.

Alonso confirmed earlier he would leave Formula One by the end of the current season.

"A couple of months ago, I have decided it was the right time. I am driving at a good level, and I want to say goodbye to this sport when I am strong and not when I feel uncompetitive and have nowhere to go," the 37-year-old said in a press conference, two days ahead of the Belgian Grand prix.

The two-time world champion explained he began thinking about retiring from the sport last season, but decided to stay for another year after McLaren switched from Honda to Renault engines.

"I thought it was worth it to stay a year longer. I like to drive these cars with big wheels and high downforce and I thought this year could be fun," he added.