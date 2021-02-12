Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has undergone surgery on his upper jaw after a cycling accident and is expected to restart training after few days of recovery, the Alpine F1 team said Friday.
“Following his cycling accident yesterday, Alonso was kept under observation in a hospital in Switzerland. Doctors discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress,” Alpine, which is owned by Renault, said.
EFE-EPA
