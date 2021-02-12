Fernando Alonso reacts at the end of Stage 10 of the 2020 Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, on 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN/FILE

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has undergone surgery on his upper jaw after a cycling accident and is expected to restart training after few days of recovery, the Alpine F1 team said Friday.

“Following his cycling accident yesterday, Alonso was kept under observation in a hospital in Switzerland. Doctors discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress,” Alpine, which is owned by Renault, said.

