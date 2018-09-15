British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action at the pit lane during the third practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action at the pit lane during the third practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, 15 September 2018. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Kimi Raikkonen of Finland dominated the third and final free practice for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, respectively setting the two fastest laps here at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Vettel clocked a time of one minute and 38.054 seconds, while Raikkonen came second, 0.362 seconds behind.

Third place went to the 2018 Formula One championship's overall leader Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes), 0.504 seconds behind his main title rival Vettel.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland was fourth, 0.549 seconds off the pace.

Fernando Alonso of Spain (McLaren) finished the last free practice in the tenth spot, while his countryman Carlos Sainz (Renault) came in 14th place in the timesheet.

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is set to take place later Saturday, ahead of Sunday's race.