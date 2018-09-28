British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel of Germany on Friday set the pace in the first free practice session for the upcoming Russian Grand Prix.

The four-time Formula One World Champion clocked in a time of one minute and 34.488 seconds, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands followed just 0.05 seconds off the pace.

Mercedes occupied the third and fourth positions, with its two drivers: F1 reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, who recorded a time of one minute and 34.818 seconds, and Valtteri Bottas of Finland, respectively.

Meanwhile, the second Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia trailed 1.036 seconds to be placed fifth.

The first free practice session, held at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, did not include any Spanish participation; neither Fernando Alonso (McLaren) nor Carlos Sainz (Renault) took part in the session.