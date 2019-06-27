The UK's beloved Glastonbury music festival has kicked off with music fans from across the country and beyond descending on the festival grounds to enjoy performances by Stormzy, George Ezra, Sheryl Crow, The Killers, Janet Jackson, The Cure and Miley Cyrus, among others. Revelers were greeted by temperatures of around 25C (77F). The festival runs from June 26-30.
Festival goers pass a mural featuring Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
A festival goer sunbathes during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
Rubbish lies on the ground in the morning during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
Festival goers dance on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain 26 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
Sarah Adey (L) and Jack Watney (R) take part in a marriage ceremony in the Green Fields at Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
A festival goer shows her boots at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
Festival-goers use a drinking water station at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
A festival-goer wears an elaborate hat at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
A festival goer dances on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain 26 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
Festival-goers relax at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL