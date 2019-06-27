Festival goers pass a mural featuring Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

A festival goer sunbathes during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Rubbish lies on the ground in the morning during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Festival goers dance on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain 26 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Sarah Adey (L) and Jack Watney (R) take part in a marriage ceremony in the Green Fields at Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

A festival goer shows her boots at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Festival-goers use a drinking water station at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

A festival-goer wears an elaborate hat at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 27 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

A festival goer dances on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain 26 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL